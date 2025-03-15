Gujarat leads national vaccination day with 95.95% SDG-3 score

AHMEDABAD: On National Vaccination Day, Gujarat shines with a 95.95% score in the SDG 3 Index, surpassing the national average of 93.23%. Driving this success, Mission Indradhanush has immunised 9,95,395 children and 2,25,960 pregnant women across all phases.
Reinforcing the momentum, the Khilkhilat Campaign (Jan 16-22, 2025) administered BCG, OPV, Penta, IPV, Rota, PCV, MR, and DPT vaccines to 25,736 children.
The commitment extends to schools, where over 18 lakh children in the last three years have received the Tetanus-Diphtheria vaccine.
Cementing its achievement, Gujarat has remained polio-free since 2007, a milestone in its public health journey.
This success stems from the state government’s strategic push to extend vaccination services to newborns and pregnant women, ensuring widespread immunisation.
Building on this momentum, Gujarat’s Health Department is set to launch a special Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign on March 15-16, marking National Vaccination Day with another proactive public health move.
Between April and February 2024-25, Gujarat achieved an impressive 98% full immunisation coverage for one-year-old children, setting a benchmark in public health.
Breaking down the numbers, BCG coverage stood at 96%, Pentavalent (DPT+Hep-B+HiB) at 95%, and Measles-Rubella (MR) at 97%, reflecting the state's aggressive vaccination push.
Powering this success are Gujarat’s innovative outreach initiatives—Dhanvantri Rath, Tika Express, and Mobile Mamta Divas—designed to extend immunisation services to even the most remote corners.
By ensuring every eligible child and mother receives timely vaccines, the state continues to strengthen its healthcare leadership.
Gujarat’s aggressive push under Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) has significantly expanded vaccination coverage for children aged 0-2 years and pregnant women, marking a 20% surge in immunization rates.
With 9,95,395 children and 2,25,960 pregnant women vaccinated across all phases, the initiative is closing gaps for those who missed routine doses.
This commitment was reinforced on National Immunisation Day (NID) 2024, when 82.49 lakh children across 33 districts received polio drops.
Further extending its reach, Sub-National Immunization Day (SNID) covered 42.97 lakh children aged 0-5 years across 24 districts—solidifying Gujarat’s leadership in public health.