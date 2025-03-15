Modi brought peace, development in Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Congress had pushed Assam into the flames of riots, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored peace and developed the state.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first phase of revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Shah highlighted that various accords signed with the insurgent groups under the Modi government helped restore peace in Assam. He also mentioned the agreements that Assam signed with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for resolution of border disputes.

“More than 10,000 youth laid down arms in the last ten years and joined the mainstream. There was a time when discussions about Assam revolved around agitation, firing, and insurgency. Now, a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor unit is being set up in the state. It will change Assam’s future,” the home minister said.

Referring to the recently-held Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, he said with conviction that a majority of the MoUs signed would become a reality. MoUs worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore were signed during the summit. Additionally, Centre is coming up with projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore for Assam’s development, he said.

“During the ten years of Congress rule, Assam received Rs 1.27 lakh crore as devolution grant and grant-in-aid. It went up to Rs 4.95 lakh crore during the ten years of Modi Ji’s government. I want to ask the Congress why it pushed Assam into the flames of riots, did not give grants and build infrastructure, and did not allow peace to come,” Shah said.