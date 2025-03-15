Opposition hits out at Maharashtra bill targeting 'urban Naxals', alleges it will lead to police state

Opposition members have hit out at the proposed Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, which is aimed at curbing 'urban Naxalism'. The bill was reintroduced in the state assembly by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in December 2024.

The proposed law will give the authorities broad powers to declare organizations unlawful and arrest people for alleged anti-national activities.

After objections to the controversial bill, it was sent to a joint parliamentary committee headed by BJP MLA and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The committee recently issued advertisements in prominent local newspapers seeking suggestions and objections from public representatives, social activists, social organisations and NGOs to strengthen the proposed law. It has asked them to submit their written views by 5 pm on April 1, 2025 to the secretary of the Maharashtra assembly.

The Opposition has alleged that the law will turn Maharashtra into a police state. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said the proposed law "gives the government a license to establish a Police Raj, which could be misused."

"Historically, the British attempted to introduce a similar law (The Rowlatt Act) to suppress opposition during colonial rule," she alleged.

Congress MLA and legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the bill will approve excessive administrative powers to probe agencies. He alleged that the law would be misused to target opposition leaders, social activists and social organisations.