Tourism Ministry working on framework to develop select 50 tourist destinations

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism has started working on a ‘zero draft,’ a framework to hold consultations with industry and stakeholders, to execute one of the major budget announcements, shaping 50 tourist destinations.

According to the officials, the ministry is expected to meet industry representatives and concerned groups within two weeks to discuss modalities to move forward.

Recently, union minister of tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chaired a review meeting on the subject in which deliberations were held for identifying destinations and ideas to achieve the goal.

“We are now preparing a zero draft. Based upon which by the end of this month, we want to start consultations with the industry and stakeholders. Once we have guidelines, we will create the bidding parameters,” said officials.

While presenting the budget in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised investment for employment-led growth in the tourism sector by setting a target to develop 50 tourist destinations in partnership with states through a challenge mode. She also announced that special focus will be on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha.