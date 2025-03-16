467 IAS officers to undergo training at Mussoorie, 150 set to join on May 5

NEW DELHI: More than 460 officers from state civil services, who have been promoted to the Indian Administrative Service, qualify for an induction training programme (ITP) from May 5 to June 13 at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

“This is a one-time opportunity for those officers who have been inducted into IAS to undergo this training,” the department of personnel and training said in a communication to the chief secretaries of the states and UTs. Of the 467 officers eligible for training, 150 are set to join the programme at LBSNAA from May 5.

According to officials, the 127th round of ITP will be conducted for 150 officers from states and UTs selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Striking a caution, the department said, “In some of the previous cohorts, the officers nominated by state governments did not attend the training and sought exemption on various grounds at the last moment. It may kindly be taken into consideration that nomination once made and accepted cannot be withdrawn later.”

The department has urged the chief secretaries to ensure that the nominated officers are relieved in time so that they can participate in the training.

Among the promoted officers, 106 officers are from Uttar Pradesh, 48 from Tamil Nadu, 35 from Madhya Pradesh, 31 from West Bengal, 29 from the AGMUT cadre, 28 each from Gujarat and

Karnataka, 23 from Telangana, 10 from Andhra Pradesh, 10 from Assam, 15 from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and 28 from Chhattisgarh.