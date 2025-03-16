Antiques collected from east Thoothukudi coast suggest existence of vibrant ancient trade centre

THOOTHUKUDI: Signalling potential for an archaeological expedition, antiques collected from Pattinamaruthur village near Tharuvaikulam along the east coast of Thoothukudi indicates existence of a vibrant trade centre at par with Korkai on the banks of Thamirabarani River. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday had announced an archaeological excavation at Pattinamaruthur in the state Budget for FY2025-26.

The Pattinamaruthur archaeological site was exposed by an enthusiast P Rajesh (46), who collected a number of artefacts during his search for an old Perumal temple at Tharuvaikulam.

According to Rajesh, he had collected artefacts, including potteries, metal ornaments, conch ornaments, stone tools, terracotta pipeline, iron foundry, casting scraps and ceramic wares from 300 acres of area in Pattinamaruthur and other nearby villages of Kalmedu, Melamaruthur, Samathuvapuram and Tharuvaikulam.

Antiques including female deities made of sand and limestone mixture, idols of Naga, remains of gem beads and scraps were found here, he said. Apart from Tamil inscriptions indicating ‘vattezhuthu’ of the 8th century, Rajesh collected old pattern Arabic inscriptions, pottery graffiti identical of manding script, ‘kitalaware’, which has to be studied and verified by archaeological experts, Rajesh said.