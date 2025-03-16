Centre keen on protecting rights of consumers from unfair trade: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the Centre is committed to protecting consumers’ rights from unfair trade practices and promoting sustainable consumption.

“Government’s initiatives, including eco-labelling programs, protection against unfair trade practices in the e-commerce sector, strengthening the regulatory framework against greenwashing, and establishing consumer grievance platforms, are empowering consumers,” Joshi said during an event, called ‘A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles’, on the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD).

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Centre has been fostering sustainability through responsible consumer policies.

“Our PM Modi’s policy is not only focusing on consumer protection but also consumer prosperity,” the minister said.

“Fostering sustainability has been part of Indian culture since ancient times and formed the core of our administration,” he said.

Joshi recognised the efforts of departments and the Central Consumers Protection Authority in protecting consumers’ rights by enacting rules and guidelines and promoting sustainability in consumption.

“The department of consumer affairs and CCPA have issued a number of guidelines to prevent misleading advertisements, dark patterns, greenwashing, and misleading advertisements in the coaching sector,” said Joshi. He underlined the government’s initiatives like E-Daakhil, where consumers register land online.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs BL Verma said policies and regulatory frameworks are protecting the rights of the consumers. Nidhi Khare, secretary of the consumer affairs department, said a third version of the national consumer helpline (NCH 3.0) will be launched to reduce the time it takes to resolve complaints.