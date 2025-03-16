Dehradun Diary | Jubin Nautiyal dedicates IIFA win to fans, state

Celebrated playback singer Jubin Nautiyal made a triumphant return to his hometown after winning the Best Playback Singer award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards.

“This is dedicated to my fans, my family, and the divine land of Uttarakhand,” he said upon his arrival. Jubin’s father, Ramsharan Nautiyal, sharing his pride with TNIE, said, “This award is not just for my sons, it is a pride for all of Uttarakhand.” Having received the accolade for his rendition of the song ‘Dua’ in the film ‘Article 370’, Jubin was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic local fans at Dehradun airport.

Cricket commentary takes ‘Sankrit’ turn

In an unique initiative, Sanskrit commentary has made debut at a university-level cricket tournament hosted by Shri Raghu Nath Kirti Sanskrit University in Devprayag.

“Under the guidance of Dr Shriom Sharma, over 150 new Sanskrit terms related to cricket have been created,” a university spokesperson said. Students are now engaging audiences with commentary using this vocabulary.

Aiming to make the ancient Indian language accessible, the initiative not only promotes Sanskrit but also offers sports enthusiasts a fresh experience, Dr Sharma shares.

Year-round operations for Purnagiri fair: Dhami

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated Maa Purnagiri Fair in Tanakpur. Addressing the occasion, he said that the state government is committed to operating the fair year-round: “Permanent infrastructure is being developed at Purnagiri Dham for this purpose.”

Emphasising the spiritual significance of the state, Dhami said, “The land of Uttarakhand is blessed; divinity resides in every particle.”

He highlighted that the Maa Purnagiri Dham is among major religious sites, attracting most devotees after the Kumbh and Kanwar Yatra. “In coming years, this place will become grander and more organised, with better facilities for pilgrims,” he said.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com