Jharkhand student's invention 'Rakshak' to alert police, hospitals in case of accidents

JHARKHAND: The death of his father's close acquaintance, as he lay unattended for hours following an accident, shook him to the core; the desperation of a haplessness victim as they lie gasping for their final breathe tore something in him, one that never fully healed.

Rupesh Kumar has developed a device which would inform the local police, hospitals and dear ones in case of accidents. Invented by a student of Class 12 in DPS Bokaro, Rupesh’s ‘Rakshak’ can help in saving lives of those who are injured in road accidents.

The device, Rupesh shares excitedly, sends the victim’s whereabouts to the nearest hospitals, the police and family members immediately after an accident, so that swift aid can be sent to their location.

As soon as the accident takes place, the Rakshak sends SMS alert to all hospitals within a radius of one kilometer. The device also provides the exact location of the accident site, allowing ambulance service to reach without delay.

In addition, family members of the victim and the police are also sent immediate alert of the incident so that timely aid can arrive. The device could be linked to a mobile app developed by Rupesh, in order to make it operational.

“MCU (micro-controller unit), sensors, GPS, SIM card, acceleration detector and artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been used in the device. Details of the user, their name, home address, blood group and mobile numbers of family members can be registered in the mobile app connected to the ‘Rakshak’. All relevant data is fed into the device with the help of computer coding,” Rupesh said.

A special type of sensor has been used in ‘Rakshak’, one that detects speed of the vehicle and the shock of the impact, he said, adding that the device would also alert the driver if the vehicle speed exceeds the safe limit.

In case of an accident, the sensor detects the speed of the vehicle and the sudden force on the vehicle due to shock and sends a message to the micro-chip, which then sends out an SMS alert to all registered phone numbers, Rupesh said.