Lalu Prasad says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar can make ‘fresh start’, stokes row

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav created a flutter in political circles on Saturday as he greeted everyone on Holi, saying, “Har purani baat bhula kar, aao nayi shuruaat karein (Let’s forget the past and start afresh).”

Though RJD leaders maintain that it was a mere Holi greeting, political analysts think otherwise. They view it as an offer to Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar to join hands ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Lalu’s utterances are loaded with political messages,” believes Pramod Kumar, a political analyst.

Notably, the RJD chief had earlier expressed his willingness to welcome Nitish back if the latter snapped his ties with the BJP.

However, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav is not keen to see the JD(U) supremo return to the grand alliance.

“Nitish Kumar’s popularity is on the wane. He is a tired man with no vision for development. He has virtually become a puppet,” Yadav expressed.