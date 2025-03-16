No action yet against NMC over stipends to interns

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry is evasive about taking action against the National Medical Commission (NMC) for failing to follow the norms on the non-payment of stipends by medical colleges to their interns and postgraduate residents. Another RTI revealed that the NMC, which regulates medical education in India, has many crucial positions vacant.

Kerala-based Dr K V Babu, who has filed multiple RTIs on the issue for two years, had written to the ministry and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on January 29.

He urged the minister to intervene under Section 45 of the NMC Act against the Commission for failing to take action against medical colleges and institutions on the stipend issue.

As per Section 45 of the NMC Act, the Centre can issue policy directions to the Commission and Autonomous Boards. However, the ministry’s RTI reply said, “The required information desired is not traceable in the Medical Education Policy section, and may be treated as nil.”

Babu said an email from a Dehradun-based activist in May, 2022 on integrating modern medicine with Ayush received an immediate response, while his got an evasive reply.

“Is it because the priorities of this government are different, or are those making irresponsible decisions in the NMC are those who the government has appointed. The medicos deserve a reply from the government on what action is planned on an issue as it impacts the lives of thousands of interns and PG doctors,” he said.

Babu, who had also filed a separate RTI on appointments for various posts in the NMC, was informed that “the process of appointment of eligible candidates to vacant posts in NMC is under consideration.”

The RTI reply of February 3 also listed the various vacant positions in NMC such as the post of NMC secretary, president of the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), whole-time members of UGMEB and whole-time members of Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB).

The position of President of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), which maintains national registers of all licensed medical practitioners; whole-time members of MARB and also part-time members of MARB, is also vacant.