BENGALURU: While Karnataka ramped up its fight against cybercrime by appointing 16 cyber technicians, fraudsters have found new ways to stay ahead. Cybercriminals are now using ‘polymorphic malware,’ a virus that constantly alters its code to evade detection. This evolving threat has made it even harder for investigators to crack cybercrime cases, with only 1,248 of the 20,092 cases detected in 2024, a year when victims lost nearly Rs 2,900 crore to cybercrimes.

Unlike traditional malware, polymorphic malware, which police officials call as a ‘digital chameleon’ keeps changing its form while spreading, making it difficult for antivirus programs to detect because every time it infects a new device, it looks different from before.

Traditional security systems rely on recognizing fixed patterns, but polymorphic malware hides its identity by modifying its code, encrypting itself, or scrambling its structure.

To keep up with cybercrime, Karnataka, the first state to establish a cybercrime police station, is now planning to upgrade its Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) with the latest tools.

Since 2019, the state has trained 176 judicial officers and 984 police personnel, while 3,799 other officials have undergone online training. Despite these efforts, the biggest challenge in detecting cybercrime lies in the ‘outdated cybersecurity’ tools.