Rowing to riches: Assam businessman gives back to community, finances education of local children

ASSAM: Jitu Dutta’s journey from a struggling boatman to a successful businessman and philanthropist is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication. What began as a humble effort to support his family has transformed into a remarkable story of success and giving back to society.

At 48, Jitu Dutta is no longer the exhausted boatman he once was. His hard work has paid off, not only financially but also in his commitment to philanthropy. Today, he supports underprivileged students, offering them financial assistance to pursue their education.

Born in Dikhowmukh Dewgharia village, located on the verdant riverside of Dikhow in Assam’s oil- and tea-rich Sivasagar district, Jitu grew up in a joint family. His father, a poor, illiterate farmer, worked tirelessly to make ends meet.

Despite his lack of education, Jitu’s father deeply valued the importance of learning. Despite the family’s financial difficulties, he ensured that his children received proper education. After Jitu graduated from an Industrial Training Institute, the family’s financial situation worsened, prompting him to seek work.

Jobs were scarce, but Jitu’s resourceful mind soon found an opportunity. He had seen pilgrims travelling to the Ramkha Peeth Devalaya and the Ajan Peer Dargah Sharif, situated near the confluence of the Dikhow and Brahmaputra rivers. Realising the potential to earn by ferrying pilgrims across the river, Jitu began rowing a country boat. He charged a modest fee of Rs 25-30 per day for his services.

His business acumen didn’t stop there. Jitu observed the local tribal villages along the river banks, where people earned a living by collecting logs that floating down the river stream. Recognising the low cost of these logs, he began purchasing them and selling them elsewhere.

Inspired by a suggestion from friends, Jitu ventured into the furniture business in 1998, starting with a small shop. Over the years, his business flourished, and in 2001, he expanded to establish a larger store named “Jitu Nitu Furniture,” employing several skilled workers.

His brother Nitu joined the venture, and the siblings quickly gained a reputation in the region. The store attracted customers from far and wide, including employees from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation stationed in the area.