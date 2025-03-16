Traffic mess: Plans afloat to unclog Delhi-Gurugram NH-48

NEW DELHI: With daily commuters facing harrowing time due to massive traffic jams, a new entry-exit arrangement at four locations on a carriageway of National Highway-48 connecting Delhi to Gurugram has been proposed.

The National Highway Authority of India and Delhi Traffic Police have carried out separate studies and proposed steps to decongest the crucial stretch for commuters from Delhi to Gurugram, according to sources. The four locations are in Mahipalpur, Shiv Murti and two points at Shankar Vihar.

To decongest the stretch between Gurgaon Road-Parade Road crossing and Shiv Murti, it has been proposed that only exit points should be made at Shankar Vihar and Mahipalpur, officials privy to the development told this newspaper. The other two points - Shankar Vihar and Shiv Murti - can serve as an entry points.

Around three lakh commuters, mostly office-goers, use the NH-48 every day. The commuters say it takes one hour to cover the 6.9-km stretch during peak hours, with the bottleneck near Shiv Murti causing huge problem. The spillover traffic from Shankar Vihar hits the area near Dhaula Kuan and also Rao Tula Ram Marg till Vasant Vihar.

There are three main locations on NH-48 where the traffic is particularly bad. For example, Shankar Vihar doesn’t have separate entry and exit points, thus choking the stretch and piling up of vehicles. Now, an exit point has been planned on the stretch, with an entry point being ahead. Similar is the situation in Mahipalpur where there is no separate entry and exit point.