CRPF Sub-Inspector succumbs to IED blast injuries during treatment in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The CRPF Sub-Inspector, who got injured in the IED blast along with a jawan in the forest of Marangponga under Chotanagra police station in Chaibasa, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the hospital on Saturday.
The sub-inspector, Sunil Kumar Mandal, of CRPF 193 Battalion was airlifted to Ranchi along with the Head Constable Parth Pratim for better treatment after getting injured in the IED blast on Saturday.
Security forces were conducting a search operation here on Saturday afternoon, during which, two security personnel were hit by an IED.
“CRPF Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal was martyred during treatment in the hospital on Saturday,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar.
Notably, several Maoist commanders are active with their squads in the Saranda forests of Chaibasa and have planted thousands of IEDs to check security forces enter into the jungles, due to which regular incidents of blasts are taking place during operations.
These IEDs explode as soon as a foot or slight pressure is applied on them. Security forces are continuously conducting anti-Maoist operations in the region and IEDs are being recovered almost every day.
On Monday also, security forces had recovered an IED weighing 10 KG. Earlier on Tuesday, SI Subodh Kumar of CRPF's 134 battalion was injured in an IED blast in Saranda forests. The injured jawan was given initial treatment at the spot itself and was airlifted to Ranchi by helicopter.