Gujarati father, daughter shot dead in Virginia store attack

A swift police response led to the immediate arrest of the suspect, identified as George Frazier Devon Wharton. However, authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the brutal attack.

"The father and daughter were members of our family," said store owner Patesh Patel, struggling to process the tragedy. "My cousin's wife and her father were working at the store in the morning when a man suddenly entered and opened fire. I don’t know what to do."

The Gujarati community in the U.S. remains on edge as violent incidents continue to rise. Just seven months ago, Vadodara native Mainank Patel was gunned down in a random shooting by a minor in Celebrity, USA.

His wife attempted to save him, but the attack proved fatal. Patel, who had lived in America for 18 years, was working as a gas station manager at the time of his death.

Authorities in Virginia have launched a full-scale investigation into the latest shooting, with local police promising to reveal further details soon.