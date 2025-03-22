Indian Railways launches AI-driven system for preventing elephant, wildlife deaths on railway tracks

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has introduced an innovative AI-driven measure to protect elephants and other wildlife animals from being hit by running trains.

This AI-enabled intrusion detection system (IDS) detects the presence of elephants and other wildlife animals on railway tracks using Distributed Acoustic Sensors (DAS) and immediately alerts the loco pilots about the close presence of animals along the rail tracks.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently informed the Upper House of Parliament about this system, reiterating the railway’s commitment for protection of elephants and other wild life animals.

Elucidating several protection measures taken by the railways in this regard, the minister said that the AI-enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS) has been developed and brought into use for detecting the presence of elephants on railway tracks using the Distributed Acoustic Sensor (DAS).

“The system components include Optical fibre, hardware and pre-installed signatures of elephants’ locations. The system alerts loco pilots, station masters and control room about the movement of elephants on track’s proximity, for taking preventive action," the minister informed the House.

Currently, as per the official record of the railway, the IDS is working over 141 km of railway routes on critical and highly vulnerable locations identified by forest department in Northeast Frontier Railway.