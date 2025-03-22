Not 'terrorists' or 'murderers': Avoid using harsh words for elephants, Chhattisgarh forest dept tells media

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh forest department has urged the media to avoid the use of harsh words that create a negative perception about elephants.
The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Prem Kumar stated that words like 'aatanki' (terrorist), 'utpaati' (oppressor), 'hatyara' (murderer), 'hinsak' (violent), 'pagal' (mad), 'bigdail' (spoiled), 'gussail' (violent), 'ziddi' (stubborn) in the media increases the fear of jumbos among the public.
Chhattisgarh is believed to be the first state to have shared concerns over the use of such comments in media coverage for wild elephants whenever the majestic animals encroach human habitats or plunder agricultural fields.
Human-elephant conflicts have persisted in Chhattisgarh, with 303 people having been killed in such encounters in the state from 2019-24, according to the Centre.
The forest department appealed to the media to take steps towards creating positivity regarding elephants. “Elephants in India are not just wildlife, but an integral part of culture, religious beliefs and traditions. Human-elephant conflict should not just be presented as a confrontation but co-existence too can be promoted in a broader context,” the officer said.
Elephants are mentioned as 'keystone species' and 'ecosystem engineers' as they play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of forests.
The forest department said elephants have had a close relationship with humans in the history of Chhattisgarh as mentioned in the 11th century copper plates of Bastar, Mughal records and gazetteers of British rule. “Akbar's court writer Abul Fazal's 'Ain-e-Akbari' and the records of the reign of the Kalchuri kings also provide evidence of the mutual relationship between elephants and humans of Chhattisgarh,” the officer added.
“Media, particularly the Hindi language ones, are frequently seen using discourteous and undignified words for the majestic animals,” said Nitin Singhvi, a Chhattisgarh-based wildlife enthusiast, who raised the issue with the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) in 2021.