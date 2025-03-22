Not 'terrorists' or 'murderers': Avoid using harsh words for elephants, Chhattisgarh forest dept tells media

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh forest department has urged the media to avoid the use of harsh words that create a negative perception about elephants.

The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Prem Kumar stated that words like 'aatanki' (terrorist), 'utpaati' (oppressor), 'hatyara' (murderer), 'hinsak' (violent), 'pagal' (mad), 'bigdail' (spoiled), 'gussail' (violent), 'ziddi' (stubborn) in the media increases the fear of jumbos among the public.

Chhattisgarh is believed to be the first state to have shared concerns over the use of such comments in media coverage for wild elephants whenever the majestic animals encroach human habitats or plunder agricultural fields.

Human-elephant conflicts have persisted in Chhattisgarh, with 303 people having been killed in such encounters in the state from 2019-24, according to the Centre.