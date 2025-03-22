Supreme Court judges express optimism for peace in Manipur during visit

GUWAHATI: A delegation of Supreme Court judges visited Manipur on Saturday and met relief camp inmates, expressing optimism that peace would soon return to the ethnic violence-hit state.

Justice B.R. Gavai, who led the delegation, addressed a gathering in Churachandpur, assuring the people that their difficult phase would not last long.

“We know that all of you are going through a difficult phase, but with the assistance of everyone—the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary—this phase will be over within a short period,” he said.

Emphasising the role of the Indian Constitution in maintaining unity, he added, “It is our Constitution which has kept us united and strong. Have belief in our Constitution. The Constitution will ensure peace returns fully to Manipur one day.”