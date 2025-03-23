Heera Singh Garhwali: From struggling villager to renowned trekking guide in the Garhwal mountains

UTTARAKHAND: Nestled in the lap of mountains, with lush green stretching as far as eyes can see, Vaan, the last village of Chamoli district stands; a cluster of some 250 odd households and a community that relies on agriculture for livelihood. Here lives Heera Singh ‘Garhwali’, a son of the mountain, whose smile and deeds stand true to his name. “My beautiful village, this is where my roots are – it shapes my identity, and values,” says the man who carries Garhwal in his name

Born in 1991 to Kripal Singh Bisht and Kastura Devi, Heera’s early life was synonymous with hardship. Despite his passion for education from a young age, their meagre income, barely enough to feed the family, could never sustain his desire. “My desire to learn never wavered though,” Heera recalls.

The eldest among four brothers and a sister, Heera’s education suffered. “Due to financial constraints, I only studied up to Class 12,” he says, recalling how he was forced to leave school in Class 8 because his family couldn’t afford the tuition fees. However, fate had other ideas. His teachers stepped in to support, covering his dues so that Heera’s schooling could continue. “Their belief in my potential motivated me to push ahead,” he says.

In 2011, when Heera was 20 years old, his family decided it was time for him to marry. However, preparations were marred as his mother fell gravely ill, necessitating an urgent trip to Dehradun. Recalling those days of immense mental and financial distress, Heera says, “During my mother’s illness, the burden of medical expenses coupled with our poor financial condition weighed heavily on us.”

His faith in his deity never wavered; his mother recovered and returned home. “Life has its trials,” Heera muses, “But love and resilience can conquer even the darkest times.”

Now, the breathtaking natural scenery of Vaan village brings numerous tourists and adventure enthusiasts to the area. To support his family, Heera initially set up a tea shack. Soon after, he opened a small dhaba; also offering accommodation for tourists. This venture brought him some income.

Heera’s passion for photography was well-known in the area; he was the go-to photographer for capturing weddings and other social events. During this time, he purchased a computer, assisting locals with government forms and paperwork. Today, Heera also runs a Common Service Center, where he assists villagers in obtaining essential certificates.