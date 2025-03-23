In traffic overhaul, AC helmets to keep Delhi Traffic cops cool in summer

NEW DELHI: From providing AC helmets to arranging 60,000 ORS sachets for its personnel out to man the busy intersections, the Delhi Traffic Police says it is ready for the summer.

For the first time, AC helmets, which can bring down the temperature by 10-15 degrees Celsius will be used by traffic cops in the city, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satyavir Katara said during an interaction with The Morning Standard on Saturday.

The traffic cops are taking extra care to fight the health challenges faced by the personnel during the peak summer months so that there is no compromise on efficiency, Shashank Jaiswal, DCP (Traffic Headquarters), said.

“We give our personnel mask in the winter and organise the health checkups. And to fight the scorching summer, the department is planning to acquire 2,000 AC helmets to ensure that all personnel working in the field are well-equipped to cope with the heat,” Katara said.

Jaiswal shed lights on the efforts to strengthen traffic enforcement. “There are around 207 red-light violation detection cameras across 44 junctions. A total of 125 over-speed violation detection cameras are operational at 66 junctions,” he said.

Katara added that the traffic cops have been issuing around 20,000 notices per day. The challans are issued by cops on-site, while notices are generated online though cameras.

In a first in city