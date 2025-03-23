Kannada activists’ call for statewide bandh evokes lukewarm response

BENGALURU: Kannada Okkuta leader and activist Vatal Nagaraj’s call for ‘Karnataka bandh’ against the attack on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not speaking Marathi received a lukewarm response across the state, including Bengaluru.

Kannada activists demanded that the state government issue an order banning Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi to protect the interests of Kannadigas.

While the bandh call received a mixed response in Mysuru, it failed to evoke any significant response in districts such as Belagavi, Kolar, Davangere, Chitradurga and Shivamogga.

Vatal Nagaraj, who also leads Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, claimed that Saturday’s bandh was successful in Bengaluru despite attempts by the city police to thwart the efforts of various Kannada organisations from going ahead with it.

As it was the fourth Saturday of the month, government offices, banks and private companies remained closed. The bandh did not affect the general public. The police denied permission for rallies and processions in the city. It was business as usual in the city.