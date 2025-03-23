Lucknow Diary | Congress overtures to Muslims ahead of polls

Is everything okay with Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for UP polls in 2027? The question is doing rounds after the grand old party announced the names of its district and city presidents in the state.

The party gave a lion’s share of positions to Muslims, OBCs and Brahmins among upper castes. Before SP, under Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress was the most preferred party for minorities. Now, the party has made an overture towards the community by appointing Muslims as heads of its 30 units. Among others, 35 are OBCs, 29 Brahmins. Other castes in the list are Dalits (15), Thakurs (12), Baniyas (7), Kayastha and tribals (two each) and Sikh (one).

RLD in talks with ally for cabinet expansion

Post Maha Kumbh, the RLD is having talks about cabinet expansion. And its choice of candidate may surprise its alliance partner BJP. If sources are to be believed, the Jayant Chaudhary-led outfit, which gets substantial minority support in polls, is likely to pitch its Thana Bhawan MLA Ashraf Ali Khan to be included in the ministry.

Khan had defeated BJP’s Suresh Rana, who was an accused in Muzaffarnaagr riots. If Khan is included it would be the first time the BJP-led cabinet would have two Muslim ministers.

Journo turns table on digital crime fraudster

Amid all the clamoring around the digital arrests and caution served by the law-enforcing agencies, a Kanpur-based journalist turned the table on his prospective predator through his quick wit. He got a call early this month, with the caller claiming to be a CBI officer, informing him about his viral video showing him in a compromising position and seeking money to save him from legal action.

He sought Rs 3,000 from the caller for getting a piece of jewellery freed from a local shop where he had pawned it. He would pay him after selling it off, the caller was told. The caller fell into the trap and sent him the money.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com