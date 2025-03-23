NASA astronauts' journey back home

At 3:30 am on March 19, the inky predawn skies over the Gulf of Mexico were pierced by the fiery re-entry of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. Inside, NASA astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, along with their crewmates, were returning to Earth after an unexpected nine-month sojourn aboard the International Space Station.

The capsule’s parachutes deployed flawlessly, and with a gentle splash, they touched down, marking the end of a mission that tested the limits of human endurance.

Originally slated for a brief eight-day mission beginning on June 5 last year, Williams and Wilmore’s stay aboard the ISS was extended due to unforeseen technical challenges.

A series of propulsion failures and helium leaks in Boeing’s Starliner capsule rendered it unsafe for their return, necessitating prolonged habitation in the microgravity environment.

This extension transformed their mission into a testament to human resilience and complexities inherent in space exploration.

By the time of their splashdown off the coast of Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle, Williams and Wilmore had orbited the Earth 45,676 times and traveled 195 million kilometers. While their trip didn’t outlast the endurance feats of Russian cosmonauts Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 days on the Mir space station in 1994, or Sergei Avdeyev’s 379 days in 1998-1999, it was still extraordinary. Williams etched her name in history by eclipsing Peggy Whitson’s record for the most spacewalking time by a female astronaut, amassing an impressive 62 hours and six minutes during the mission.