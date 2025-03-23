Rajasthan High Court forms five-member panel against diktats of khap panchayats

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has constituted a five-member commission to investigate the activities of khap panchayats in a move to curb their negative influence.

The commission will visit areas where khap panchayats have been frequently reported to be active, particularly in western Rajasthan. This initiative follows a petition alleging that social boycotts and arbitrary penalties are being imposed in various parts of the state’s desert region.

The commission, comprising four lawyers and one social worker, will conduct on-ground investigations and prepare a report on the issue. Acting as court commissioners, the members will visit multiple villages in western Rajasthan and submit their findings to the High Court by May 14, a member of the panel said.

The High Court took up the matter after hearing a petition filed by residents of Jalore and Nagaur districts. The petitioners’ lawyer, Arjun Singh, informed the court that khap panchayats continue to interfere in many districts of western Rajasthan, issuing social boycott decisions and imposing fines without having any legal authority for such actions. Taking the issue seriously, the High Court directed the commission to investigate khap panchayat activities in the districts of Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer, Nagaur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore.

Commission member advocate Devkinandan Vyas said, “The High Court formed the commission to put an end to the arbitrary rulings of khap panchayats.”

Other members of the commission include advocates Ramavtar Singh Chaudhary, Bhagirath Rai, and Shobha Prabhakar, and social worker Mahavir Kankaria.