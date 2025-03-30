A-G quits bar association after Assam govt move to relocate HC triggers row

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Advocate General Devajit Saikia resigned from Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) over differences triggered by the state government’s decision to relocate the court complex to Rangmahal on the north bank of the Brahmaputra.
For some time, the association has been livid with the government for the unilateral decision on relocation. The association’s argument is that since the place where the court is being shifted lacks adequate infrastructure, it will affect not just efficiency of legal proceedings but also litigants and legal professionals.
In his resignation letter, Saikia, who is also the secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, said it came to his notice that the bar association had taken a firm decision to oppose the proposed shifting of the High Court premise and resorted to protests and demonstrations.
“Presently, as holding the post of the Advocate General, Assam, my constitutional and official duty demands that I have to stand by the decision of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court and Government of Assam regarding proposed shifting of the court premise, which is being aimed to provide a much better and conducive environment to the legal fraternity…” Saikia wrote.
He said he supported the decision as it was not only the call of the hour due to various deficiencies and shortfalls in the existing infrastructure but also it would provide a much better working ambience to the new generation and upcoming lawyers while mitigating all existing deficiencies.
“It is apparent that while discharging duty in my official/constitutional and personal capacity on the issue of shifting of the High Court premise, I foresee situations in which there may arise conflict of interest due to the diametrically opposite stands of the HC and Government on one side, while GHCBA on the other,” he said.