A-G quits bar association after Assam govt move to relocate HC triggers row

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Advocate General Devajit Saikia resigned from Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) over differences triggered by the state government’s decision to relocate the court complex to Rangmahal on the north bank of the Brahmaputra.

For some time, the association has been livid with the government for the unilateral decision on relocation. The association’s argument is that since the place where the court is being shifted lacks adequate infrastructure, it will affect not just efficiency of legal proceedings but also litigants and legal professionals.

In his resignation letter, Saikia, who is also the secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, said it came to his notice that the bar association had taken a firm decision to oppose the proposed shifting of the High Court premise and resorted to protests and demonstrations.