Chennai sizzles at 39.2 degree Celsius, records highest temperature this year

CHENNAI: The state is experiencing intense heat, with several locations recording their highest temperatures of the year. Chennai’s Meenambakkam weather observatory reported a maximum temperature of 39.2°C, the highest recorded so far in 2025. This also marks the highest March 29 temperature recorded in the city since 2000. Meanwhile, Madurai recorded its first 40°C of the year, becoming the second location after Vellore to cross this threshold.

The regional meteorological centre has reported that maximum temperatures across the state are 2-3°C above normal in several areas. Madurai recorded the highest temperature in Tamil Nadu at 40°C, while other stations in Salem, Vellore, Erode, Karur, and Dharpamuri were also equally hot with over 39°C.

According to the met department’s forecast, temperature will continue to rise gradually by 1-2°C at some locations over the next two days. However, a slight drop in maximum temperatures is expected between March 31 and April 2 in some parts of Tamil Nadu.

While dry weather will persist over most regions for the next couple of days, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in southern Tamil Nadu from March 31. By April 1 and 2, thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated places across the state, providing temporary relief from the scorching heat.