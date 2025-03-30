Need steps to ease visa norms for tourism growth: Panel

NEW DELHI: Noting that the existing Visa arrangement acts as a roadblock in tourism growth, a Parliamentary Committee has suggested a slew of measures including, expansion of ‘visa-free access’ and a designed programme to attract long-term international visitors.

In the report, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture urged the ministry of tourism to work in coordination with the MEA to develop data-driven criteria for identifying and prioritising high-potential source markets for visa liberalisation, considering factors beyond current arrival numbers.

“Recognising visa complexity as a significant barrier to tourism growth, the Committee recommends implementing a Progressive Visa Liberalization Roadmap that systematically expands visa-free access based on strategic tourism priorities rather than conventional diplomatic reciprocity,” read the report, ‘Demands for Grants of Ministry of Tourism’ of Committee chaired by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha.

It said that for markets where visa-free access is not immediately feasible, the tourism ministry should implement an ‘Advanced Traveler Authorization System’ enabling simplified entry for pre-approved visitors from key tourism markets.

“The Committee recommends implementing a Digital Nomad Visa Program specifically designed to attract long-term international visitors who can work remotely while experiencing India’s diverse destinations, effectively creating a new category of extended stay tourism that generates sustained economic impact... These innovations would reduce barriers to entry while maintaining necessary security protocols, positioning India as a leader in intelligent border facilitation for tourism growth,” the panel also noted.

Following the notable recovery in Global tourism post Covid, the arrival of tourists from abroad in India has also been increasing gradually. According to the ministry of tourism, International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs) reached 188.9 lakh-mark in 2023 surpassing the previous record of 179.1 lakh in 2019. This means international tourist footfall exceeded pre-pandemic level in 2023 registering a growth of 5.47 percent.