Only two got jobs via AAP government's online portals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Employment has revealed that only two people secured jobs through two AAP government-run employment portals between 2019 and 2024. Both placements happened in 2024.

Delhi had one employment portal until July 2020 before the then AAP government launched a second platform, ‘Rozgar Bazaar’, in the same year. The portal was shut in 2023. Yet, two employees are still assigned to maintain the defunct platform.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the portals failed to facilitate any jobs. For five years from 2019 to 2023, not a single job was provided through these platforms.

The older portal, (onlineemploymentportal.delhi.gov.in), operational since 2009, has five employees for its maintenance, along with six contractual technical staff.

According to the directorate’s response to the Assembly, the portal has failed to provide jobs but has incurred an expenditure of `34 lakh since 2021 for salary payment and `2 lakh for maintaining the portal.

Between 2015 and 2024, around 4.4 lakh unemployed individuals registered with the Delhi government’s employment offices. To provide employment opportunities, the government organised 10 job fairs in the last 10 years at a cost of `1.05 crore. However, only 36,000 candidates were shortlisted. Also, no new employment exchanges have been established during the AAP government.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had campaigned in several states, including Punjab, with slogans like “we’ve given 10 lakh jobs in Delhi”.

In March 2022, the AAP government called Budget as ‘Rozgar Budget’ and promised to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years. Almost all the projects announced in the ‘Rozgar Budget’ remain non-starters, including a job portal ‘Rozgar Bazaar 2.0’, which was to give 25% of the promised 20 lakh jobs.

What Stat Says

176 -2015

102 -2016

66 -2017

68 - 2018

0 -2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Portal was non-functional from Oct 2018 to Nov 2021 due to tech snags

Source: The Directorate of Employment