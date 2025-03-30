PM to visit RSS HQ in Nagpur today, pay homage to Hedgewar

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Nagpur on Sunday, where he will pay homage at the memorial of RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar and also honor Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.

His visit coincides with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) function to mark the festival of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year. With this visit, Modi will become the first prime minister who will visit RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar B wankule described the visit as “unofficial,” emphasizing that it is not a political visit. He noted that PM Modi has previously visited the RSS headquarters in his capacity as an RSS pracharak. The memorials of Dr Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, are located at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the Reshimbagh area of Nagpur. Additionally, Modi will pay homage to Dr Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, the site where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

Each year, Dalits from across the state and other regions gather at the venue to commemorate Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, marking the anniversary of Dr Ambedkar’s embrace of Buddhism.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Deekshabhoomi, with his first visit occurring on April 14, 2017, the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

Previous prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, have also visited Deekshabhoomi.

According to a release, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

Established in 2014, this premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility was founded in memory of Golwalkar.