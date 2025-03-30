Rewriting the stars
GUJARAT : Back in 1965, in the heart of Ahmedabad, a girl was born with dreams as vast as the sky. Darsita Shah, the youngest of four siblings, was a bundle of joy cradled in warmth. But fate, unpredictable and often merciless, had other plans. At just eight months, a relentless fever gripped her tiny frame, bringing with it the devastating touch of polio. The disease left 90% of her body paralysed.
The Shahs, however, refused to be broken. Her father, a businessman, knew that his daughter’s condition would not seal her fate. If the world would not accommodate Darsita, her family ensured that she created a place for herself within it.
Every day, she fought against her limitations, spending gruelling hours in physical exercises. While other children frolicked around in playgrounds, she trained her fingers to write. Just like any other student, she aced exams. She toiled hard to earn certificates.
Yet, as she soared, a lingering thought tugged at her heart – what about those who were not as fortunate and didn’t have the support of a family willing to fight alongside them? This set her off on a mission that would define her legacy.
In 2009, she founded the Darshu Care Public Charitable Trust, an initiative that would become a beacon of hope for thousands. Through this organisation, she ensured that education, medical care and basic necessities reached the physically challenged. Over 9,000 individuals found support and strength through the project. But she did not stop there.
Defying all odds, Darsita earned an astonishing six Master’s degrees – commerce, statistics, law, computer applications, business administration and social work. Beyond academics, she found solace in poetry. She penned five poetry books in Braille, giving the gift of literature to the visually impaired. As the founder of the poet group Kaleidoscope, she fostered a community where words inspired hearts.
An accomplished painter, she exhibited her artwork at state and national levels. A trained musician, she mastered classical singing and instrumental performances, her voice echoing through the halls of Gandharva Mahavidyalaya.
Her dedication to social service saw her honoured with 58 prestigious awards, including the President’s Award in 2013, the Woman Pride Award in 2015 and the Best Social Worker Award from the Governor of Gujarat in 2015.
Leadership, for her, was not a position but a responsibility. She served as a special duty officer at the Apang Manav Mandal, the managing trustee of the Darshu Care Public Charitable Trust, and the president of the Rotary Club of Ahmedabad South. And her vision extends beyond the present. “In future, I want to work not only for the disabled but also for those physically able in need of help.”