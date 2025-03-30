Rewriting the stars

GUJARAT : Back in 1965, in the heart of Ahmedabad, a girl was born with dreams as vast as the sky. Darsita Shah, the youngest of four siblings, was a bundle of joy cradled in warmth. But fate, unpredictable and often merciless, had other plans. At just eight months, a relentless fever gripped her tiny frame, bringing with it the devastating touch of polio. The disease left 90% of her body paralysed.

The Shahs, however, refused to be broken. Her father, a businessman, knew that his daughter’s condition would not seal her fate. If the world would not accommodate Darsita, her family ensured that she created a place for herself within it.

Every day, she fought against her limitations, spending gruelling hours in physical exercises. While other children frolicked around in playgrounds, she trained her fingers to write. Just like any other student, she aced exams. She toiled hard to earn certificates.

Yet, as she soared, a lingering thought tugged at her heart – what about those who were not as fortunate and didn’t have the support of a family willing to fight alongside them? This set her off on a mission that would define her legacy.

In 2009, she founded the Darshu Care Public Charitable Trust, an initiative that would become a beacon of hope for thousands. Through this organisation, she ensured that education, medical care and basic necessities reached the physically challenged. Over 9,000 individuals found support and strength through the project. But she did not stop there.