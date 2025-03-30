Science shines in Dantewada

CHHATTISGARH : Deep in the forests of Dantewada, an area long besieged by Maoist insurgency, a remarkable transformation is unfolding. The district, characterised by violence and unrest, is now slowly embracing science and technology as the way to a brighter future. The establishment of the Dantewada Science Centre, a cutting-edge educational facility, is at the forefront of this change, offering a new horizon for students in a region where opportunities have long been scarce.

The vision of this unique initiative is to promote a deep understanding of the changing world through scientific advancements and to create awareness about career oppotunities in science, which can improve lives. This aligns with the Indian Constitution’s directive for citizens to develop a scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry.

In a region previously dominated by fear and violence, the Science Centre has emerged as a symbol of hope and progress. It is not just a place for learning; it is a launchpad for future visionaries, and a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. “For a disturbed region once known for mayhem, the Science Centre serves as a symbol of hope, progress, and endless possibilities,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

The Science Centre aims to promote a scientific mindset among the local populace, particularly among the younger generation. The district, once plagued by unrest, now sees a gradual but significant transformation. Young people who previously had limited access to quality education are now being exposed to new trends in education and career opportunities, particularly in science.

From Violence to Innovation

“Developing a science centre of this scale in a Maoist-prone area has been an extraordinarily challenging task. But its successful completion reflects the decline in the influence of left-wing extremists. The focus has now shifted from fear to education, from violence to innovation, and from uncertainty to opportunity – both individually and collectively,” said Mayank Chaturvedi, the collector of Dantewada, adding that the initiative has become possible under the state government mandate to change the perspective of Bastar region.

The Dantewada Science Centre is not just an educational facility; it is a dynamic hub for creativity, innovation, and rational thinking.