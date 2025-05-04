Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation for India’s first AI-based data centre park in Nava Raipur

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid the foundation of the nation’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-based Data Centre Park that will come up on 14 acres of land in new capital city Nava Raipur.

“This is not going to be just a data centre; it’s the digital backbone for a new era of growth and empowerment. It’s a transformational and a momentous move to meet India’s ambitions to become a global digital powerhouse,” CM Sai said.

The data centre has been designed with a focus on environment protection. It will follow green and energy-efficient technologies, officials said.

Operated by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited, it will include a 2.7-hectare area developed as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). “The first phase will begin with a capacity of 5 megawatts to be expanded up to 150 megawatts. An investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore is anticipated in the future,” an official said.

In addition to data storage and processing and artificial intelligence, the park will provide advanced services in fields of health technology, defence, FinTech, and data analytics. It will house graphics processing unit-based high end computing infrastructure, recording, live data streaming, and AI processing facilities of global standards under one roof, officials said.