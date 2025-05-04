Low procurement prices, rising feeding costs forcing farmers out of dairy sector

KOCHI : With the dairy development department burning the midnight oil trying to figure out reasons for the steep decline in livestock farming in Kerala, farmers are planning to launch an agitation demanding raising the procurement price of milk to Rs 70 per litre.

On May 16, farmers from across the state will converge on the office of the dairy development director in Thiruvananthapuram to hold a dharna.

Meanwhile, the office of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani said the government is planning to launch a new initiative to promote livestock farming. “The government has set up a panel to study the decline in dairy farming. One of the reasons for the decline in livestock numbers is the reluctance of the younger generation to enter the sector. The death rate of cows due to disease is another factor,” he said.

“Milma’s procurement price ranges from Rs 38 to Rs 45.80 a litre. But, production cost now averages Rs 65/litre. The daily wage of a labourer has risen to Rs 1,200 but a small-scale farmer with five cows earns less than Rs 300. The government says if they hike the milk price, cheaper brands will flood the market and farmers will be in crisis. But, we feel customers who need quality milk will support us,” said K P Benny Kavanal, president of the Kerala Dairy Farmers Association.

The South Vazhithala Dairy Cooperative Society, in Idukki, where Benny serves as president, has around 125 farmers as members and collects 3,300 litres of milk a day. However, the district has recorded a 42% decline in dairy farming and many cooperative societies are in crisis as farmers have stopped rearing cows.

“The Rs 8 per litre incentive provided by Milma has been a major relief. The South Vazhithala society adds Rs 3 as incentive which ensures an additional income of Rs 11 a litre for farmers. Due to unavailability of green grass, farmers are purchasing corn silage from Tamil Nadu to feed their cattle. Milma distributes silage at a subsidised rate of Rs 8 per kg. Similarly, a 27 kg bundle of hay costs Rs 330. Earlier, we used to get pineapple silage for free, but now we have to pay between Rs 8,000 and Rs 20,000 per acre,” said Benny.