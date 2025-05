BENGALURU: More than 50 candidates could not write the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) mains exam on Saturday as the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) changed its deadline for collecting hall tickets and issued them just a few hours before the exam.

The candidates now want the state government and the High Court of Karnataka to intervene and ensure justice to them.

Earlier this week, the high court allowed around 120 students to write the exam. These candidates were earlier left out because of some confusion in the Kannada translation of a question paper for the preliminary exam held in December last.

After the court order, KPSC said these candidates must submit their applications along with fees by 3 pm on May 2, and that hall tickets could be collected in person at 5.30 pm at its office in the city.

However, with no clarity on the 5.30 pm deadline, at 9.40 pm on Friday, KPSC issued a notification on its website, stating that the candidates must collect hall tickets by 12 midnight. The exam was to be held at 10 am the next day.

This sudden change confused many candidates. Some of them, who were in Bengaluru, rushed to the KPSC office in the rain. But they were stopped at the gate.

When they began protesting to let them in to collect their hall tickets, police resorted to a lathicharge. The candidates, however, continued their protest till they were allowed to collect the hall tickets one by one, forcing them to be at the KPSC office till 4 am.