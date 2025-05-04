Rooted in the soil: How Harender Shah transformed barren land into a flourishing farm in Uttarakhand

UTTARAKHAND : The lack of employment opportunities in rural areas often prompts youths to move to cities in search of livelihood. However, Harender Shah, son of a farmer from Silanga village in the Mehalchauri post area of Gairsain block (part of Uttarakhand’s summer capital region), decided to buck the trend.

Born to a farmer, Meharban Singh, and Radha Devi in 1993, the 32-year-old was still pursuing his studies when his father, who worked for a private company in Chandigarh, was given age-based retirement. Suddenly, the entire financial burden of the household fell squarely onto Harender’s young shoulders, shifting his focus away from education towards the urgent need for employment.

Harender rose to the occasion and found himself a job at a mobile phone shop in a local market. The position offered a modest monthly income of just Rs 3,000. This meagre sum, however, proved woefully inadequate, barely letting him cover his basic necessities.

It was during his stint at the shop when a more ambitious plan began to crop up in his mind – he decided to start his own agriculture-based business using his ancestral land.

He undertook a personal assessment of the market’s demand for vegetables, carefully exploring the intricacies of production costs versus marketing profits. The data he gathered proved further encouraging. However, he had a conundrum – he didn’t have even a rupee in his pocket.

Opening up to this newspaper about his financial woes, Harender shared, “Of course, I faced acute financial difficulties. But I had faith in my plans. With the help of some friends, I planned to start this new venture on my ancestral land.” Discussing the significance of his heritage, he mused, “A true farmer from the hills might endure financial hardship for a time. But preserving his land as a lifelong heritage is paramount.”

Harking back to the time he started his venture, he shares, “At a place called Khil in my village Silanga, I installed two polyhouses on 10 nali of barren land and worked tirelessly day and night to make the barren land fertile.” Harender’s family, including his parents, had his back throughout the endeavour.