A definitive cure for snake bite

ASSAM: In 2006, Dr Surajit Giri faced a moment that would shape the rest of his career. A woman bitten by a snake was rushed into emergency ward of a private hospital in Assam’s Sivasagar district, where Giri had just begun working after completing his post-graduation in anaesthesiology. He was not trained in treating snakebites, so he referred her to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. She died on the way.

Though no one blamed him, the incident haunted him. “She had two children; they were inconsolable. I was helpless,” he recalls. “She had respiratory problems. Being a trained ICU physician, I could have kept her on ventilation, but I didn’t know what to do next. Antivenom was available, but I didn’t dare to administer it.”

Now, nearly two decades later, hospitals across Assam are saving snakebite victims, thanks to a treatment model pioneered by Dr Giri and his team at the Demow Rural Community Health Centre in Sivasagar, where he has worked since 2008.

After the woman’s death, Giri spent the next two years raising awareness about snakebite treatment, encouraging families to seek hospital care over traditional healers. He learned that most snakebite cases in Assam involved non-venomous snakes and that timely care could save lives.

Still, until 2017, the Demow hospital had not treated a single case – it lacked an ICU, and families continued to place trust in local quacks. “That year, a child bitten by a snake was brought dead to the hospital. A quack attempted to revive him just outside the facility, in full view of onlookers. That incident was a turning point,” he says. Giri resolved that rural hospitals needed to be equipped to treat snakebites.