Crisis move: Red Cross sign painted on hospital roofs

NEW DELHI: Amid uncertainties surrounding the military conflict with Pakistan, the Delhi government has directed all state-run hospitals and health facilities to ramp up emergency preparedness, including painting a Red Cross sign on hospital rooftops to signify medical facilities from the air.

“It will help distinguish medical facilities during aerial surveillance or in the event of conflict-related incidents,” an official said.

The instructions, issued in the wake of learnings from the recent Operation Abhyaas mock drill, mandate urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted patient care and readiness for any emergency.

According to a government official, hospitals have been instructed to conduct a fresh drill on emergency preparedness.

The Directorate General of Health Services in its order has stressed the urgency of compliance, citing Clause 14 of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Rules, 2011, which outlines obligations of private healthcare facilities during disasters and public emergencies.