Delhi HC asks Nursing Council to review plea on flawed registration system

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has asked the Indian Nursing Council to examine and decide on a request seeking improvements to the Nurses Registration and Tracking System (NRTS), citing concerns over its inefficiency.

A Bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order on May 7, directing the Council to issue a reasoned decision in line with applicable laws and regulations. The order further stated that a formal response must be issued within six weeks of receiving a certified copy of the Court’s directions, and the outcome must be duly communicated to the petitioner.

The petition, filed by the Indian Professional Nurses Association (IPNA) through Advocate Robin Raju, called for regular assessment of the support extended by State Nurses Registration Councils (SNRCs) in maintaining the NRTS. The plea relied on a 2019 circular which envisioned stronger cooperation between the national and state-level bodies.