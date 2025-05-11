India stresses any future act of terror will be an ‘act of war’

NEW DELHI: Just hours before the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Modi government took an unprecedented step by deciding that any future act of terror on Indian soil would be treated as an “act of war” and will be responded accordingly.

This decision, relayed by top government sources on Saturday afternoon, fuelled a speculation that the ongoing armed conflict between the two countries was nearing its end. Although there has been no official stand regarding the decision to classify future terror attacks as acts of war, sources on condition of anonymity confirmed it.

This marks the first time the government has made such a declaration in relation to terrorism, sending a clear and strong message to Pakistan, which India has long accused of harbouring and supporting terror outfits operating from its territory.

The decision puts countries like Pakistan in a particularly difficult position.

“India will act accordingly if henceforth any future act of terror is executed in India and no power in the world will come to rescue Pakistan which nurtures terrorism against our country,” the source added.