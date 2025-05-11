MP, Maharashtra sign MoU for implementing world’s largest ground recharge project

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly implement the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, described by officials as the world’s largest groundwater recharge scheme.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis attended the 28th meeting of the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra Inter State Control Board here, where both the BJP-ruled state governments inked the MoU.

The Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project is the third major inter-state river project featuring MP in the last five months, after the Ken-Betwa Link Project, which features MP and UP, and Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link project, which has participation of MP and Rajasthan.

Through the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, three streams of the Tapti river, which originates from Multai in MP, will be developed in collaboration with the Maharashtra government to ensure optimal use of every drop of river water for irrigation in across both the states.