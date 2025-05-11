Opposition seeks all-party meet, House session to discuss Indo-Pak situation

NEW DELHI: After India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, the Congress on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Modi should chair an all-party meeting to take all political parties into confidence. Several senior leaders recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 war.

The Opposition also demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the events.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, “In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for -- the PM to chair an all-paarty meeting and take political parties into confidence.”

There is also now a need, more than ever before, for a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last 18 days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve, he said.