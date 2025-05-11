Opposition seeks all-party meet, House session to discuss Indo-Pak situation

NEW DELHI: After India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, the Congress on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Modi should chair an all-party meeting to take all political parties into confidence. Several senior leaders recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 war.
The Opposition also demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the events.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, “In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for -- the PM to chair an all-paarty meeting and take political parties into confidence.”
There is also now a need, more than ever before, for a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last 18 days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve, he said.
Meanwhile Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said, “Being a developing country, we have our backbone straight, enough will and resources to fight all atrocities. Times have passed when any nation sitting 3-4 thousand miles away could give orders to Indians. India terribly misses Indira Gandhi today,” he said.
Echoing the call for a special session of Parliament, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav said, “The PM is requested to call a special session of Parliament and give date-wise information starting from Pahalgam attack to the ceasefire.”
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) welcomed the move and said, “We hope that the two countries build on this and ensure that the people do not have to suffer from the evil of terrorism.”