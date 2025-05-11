Precision strikes big draw

NEW DELHI: Operation Sindoor once again demonstrated the Indian armed forces’ professional mettle by successfully executing precision strikes on the terrorist infrastructure without hitting any civil or military establishments.

These calibrated and calculated strikes were conducted despite Pakistan forces indiscriminately targeting India’s military and civil structures. It serves as a reminder of the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan when the Indian Army and the Air Force refrained from crossing the Line of Control (LoC) despite provocations.

The specific hits achieved under the operations were led by intelligence information on the camps and infrastructure. A total of 21 terrorist camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were identified, of which nine were selected as targets hit by the missiles and artillery munitions.

The ‘Operation Sindoor’, aimed at hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed. Of the 21 locations, nine (9) sites were targeted. Indian forces attacked Pakistan and PoK at 21 locations: Sawai Nalla, Syed Na Bilal, Maskar-E-Aqsa, Chelabandi, Abdullah Bin Masood, Dulai, Garhi Habibullah, Batrasi, Balakot, Oghi, Boi, Sensa, Gulpur, Kotli, Barali, Dungi, Barnala, Mehmoona Joya, Sarjal, Muridke, Bahawalpur. Meanwhile, the nine sites destroyed were:

Sarjal/Tehra Kalan facility, Jaish-e-Mohammad Shakargarh, District Narowal: This is the main launching site of JeM for infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. This facility is located inside the premises of a primary health centre in Tehra Kalan village of Sarjal to conceal its real purpose. Sarjal camp in Sialkot lies 6 km inside Pakistan.

It’s the camp where those terrorists involved in the killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training. Mehmoona Joya camp of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM): It is 12-18 km inside Pakistan near Kotli Bhutta Government Hospital in the Head Marala area of Sialkot district of Punjab. The terror backers, Pakistan ISI, have facilitated the setting up of such launch facilities along the IB and LoC in government buildings to hide or conceal terror infrastructure. It’s one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen.