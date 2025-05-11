Special train from Jammu brings stranded to Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic overnight development, hundreds of civilians from Jammu and Kashmir – mostly stranded tourists and students – arrived at the New Delhi Railway Station on Friday night, fleeing intense missile strikes and drone attacks amid rising hostilities between India Pakistan.

In a major evacuation effort, hundreds of students and tourists from J&K arrived safely in New Delhi late on Friday, following an announcement by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of four special trains from Jammu.

The Jammu Tawi Special reached New Delhi Railway Station around 11:55 pm, carrying civilians escaping the escalating border tensions and cross-border attacks.

The railway station was abuzz with activity as stranded students, many studying in universities across J&K and Punjab, made their way back to safety. Most had been stranded amid the military escalations between the two neighbouring countries, and were forced to travel to Jammu before being evacuated via special trains.

For the students who arrived onboard the special train on Friday night, the Students Federation of India (SFI) made arrangements for the makeshift accommodations in office spaces and apartments in Delhi, with more than 200 students temporarily housed in coordination with the members of the student organisation.