Stenographer’s suicide threat delays ruling

NEW DELHI: In a bizarre turn of events at Karkardooma Court, a road accident verdict had to be postponed after a court stenographer abruptly left the courtroom, threatening to die by suicide. The incident occurred on April 29, when Judicial Magistrate Neha Garg was set to dictate the judgment in a case of rash driving that had led to a fatality.

“Judgment could not be dictated as the regular stenographer of the court has left the court after threatening the court that he will commit suicide,” the Court order read.

However, the verdict was ultimately delivered on May 9. The case dates back to 2012, when a man riding a motorcycle was killed after being struck by a truck driven recklessly. The Court convicted the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

