Summer break: Schools directed to discontinue guest teachers’ services

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all heads of schools (HOS) to discontinue the services of guest teachers during the upcoming summer vacation from May 11 to June 30.
According to a circular, this step is part of the routine summer schedule and guest teachers in government and taken-over schools will not work during this period.
However, the HOS have been authorised to engage them for essential tasks such as admissions and examinations. Guest teachers may also be appointed for summer activities or remedial classes if required, and payment must be made as per existing norms. Prior approval from the deputy director of education of the concerned district is mandatory for such engagements. The directive is aimed at ensuring efficient deployment of guest teachers without affecting essential academic and administrative functions during the break.
Despite the directive, Delhi government schools continue to face a significant teacher shortage. Recently, school heads were asked to submit proposals for engaging guest teachers against short-term vacancies within seven days. Additionally, they must identify a vacant post for salary adjustment and disbursement while submitting these proposals.
As per sources, Delhi has around 13,000 guest teachers, with nearly half assigned to non-teaching duties. Guest teachers have repeatedly written to the Lieutenant Governor, seeking a salary revision, citing that the current pay structure is “regrettably insufficient.”
Government School Teachers’ Association secretary Ajay Veer Yadav said, “Guest teachers are integral to the effective functioning of schools, often filling the gaps due to the chronic shortage of regular teaching staff in the Directorate of Education. Their hard work ensures academic processes continue uninterrupted, thereby contributing significantly to the quality of education provided to our students.”