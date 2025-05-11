Summer break: Schools directed to discontinue guest teachers’ services

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all heads of schools (HOS) to discontinue the services of guest teachers during the upcoming summer vacation from May 11 to June 30.

According to a circular, this step is part of the routine summer schedule and guest teachers in government and taken-over schools will not work during this period.

However, the HOS have been authorised to engage them for essential tasks such as admissions and examinations. Guest teachers may also be appointed for summer activities or remedial classes if required, and payment must be made as per existing norms. Prior approval from the deputy director of education of the concerned district is mandatory for such engagements. The directive is aimed at ensuring efficient deployment of guest teachers without affecting essential academic and administrative functions during the break.