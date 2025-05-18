After row, MP BJP to school its leaders on strikes

BHOPAL: Days after MP minister Vijay Shah sparked an outrage by describing Col Sofiya Qureshi — an Army officer who was a part of the May 7 media briefing on Operation Sindoor — as the “sister of the terrorists”, the state BJP leadership has planned a programme to educate its leaders on the retaliatory exercise.

All party leaders from the state, including MLAs and MPs, will be taught how to discuss the hot-button issue in public in a restrained manner. Special focus will be laid on what not to say and how to choose speaking publicly.

The training programme is expected to be organised outside Bhopal next month.