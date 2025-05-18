The Sunday Standard

After row, MP BJP to school its leaders on strikes

All party leaders from the state, including MLAs and MPs, will be taught how to discuss the hot-button issue in public in a restrained manner.
MP Minister Vijay Shah.Photo | ANI
BHOPAL: Days after MP minister Vijay Shah sparked an outrage by describing Col Sofiya Qureshi — an Army officer who was a part of the May 7 media briefing on Operation Sindoor — as the “sister of the terrorists”, the state BJP leadership has planned a programme to educate its leaders on the retaliatory exercise.

All party leaders from the state, including MLAs and MPs, will be taught how to discuss the hot-button issue in public in a restrained manner. Special focus will be laid on what not to say and how to choose speaking publicly.

The training programme is expected to be organised outside Bhopal next month.

