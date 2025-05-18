Can’t help economies of nations working against India, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Amid growing calls to boycott products from, and travel to, Turkey for allegedly supporting Pakistan against India, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, without explicitly naming Turkey, asserted on Saturday that India should not afford to engage with countries that stand against it in times of crisis. He said, “We can no longer afford to travel or import. To empower countries that is inimical to our interests and positioned against us in times of crisis.”

Speaking at the annual convocation of the Jaipuria Institute of Management, the Vice President emphasised the need for ‘economic nationalism’.

“The economy of those countries improved because of our participation. And those countries in times of crisis are positioned against us. And therefore, I firmly believe that we must always keep one thing in mind”, he asserted, adding further that ‘Nation First’ should be the guiding principle and basis of all decisions.