Ex-servicemen to take care of vital Jammu- Kashmir establishments

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a proposal to employ the ex-servicemen towards safeguarding the critical infrastructure but in non-combatant roles.
The Army describes it as a step towards strengthening community-based security and harnessing the capabilities of former military personnel.
The Army on Saturday said that the Sainik Welfare Board of J&K had moved a proposal for mobilising ex-servicemen to safeguard vital infrastructure across the Union Territory. “This proposal has now been formally approved by the J&K government, setting the stage for a unique collaboration between veterans and civil authorities,” the Army said.
As per the approved plan, 4,000 ex-servicemen volunteers have been identified for this initiative. Among them, 435 people possess licensed personal weapons, enhancing the capacity to respond effectively to localised security situations.
These ex-servicemen will be employed for the protection of critical infrastructure in all 20 districts of J&K, including power stations, bridges, government installations, and other vulnerable points. As per the proposal, the army said, the ex-servicemen volunteers will serve under the overall coordination of District Sainik Welfare Officers (DSWOs).
The district collectors will decide on which projects or infrastructure they will be employed at. “They will function in close coordination with the district administration and local police. Their role is non-combatant, focusing on static guard duties, presence-based deterrence, and local coordination,” the Army added.
Uniforms and basic equipment for the employed ex-servicemen will be provided through the Sainik Welfare Board with administrative support from district authorities. The initiative builds upon the previous success during the Covid-19 pandemic, in which 2,500 ex-servicemen volunteered to support the administration.
The increase to 4,000 ex-servicemen reflects both the growing spirit of service among veterans and the trust reposed in them by the government and local populace.