Ex-servicemen to take care of vital Jammu- Kashmir establishments

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a proposal to employ the ex-servicemen towards safeguarding the critical infrastructure but in non-combatant roles.

The Army describes it as a step towards strengthening community-based security and harnessing the capabilities of former military personnel.

The Army on Saturday said that the Sainik Welfare Board of J&K had moved a proposal for mobilising ex-servicemen to safeguard vital infrastructure across the Union Territory. “This proposal has now been formally approved by the J&K government, setting the stage for a unique collaboration between veterans and civil authorities,” the Army said.

As per the approved plan, 4,000 ex-servicemen volunteers have been identified for this initiative. Among them, 435 people possess licensed personal weapons, enhancing the capacity to respond effectively to localised security situations.