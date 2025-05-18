Jaipur Diary: Protests in Bikaner ahead of PM visit

Whispers of a ‘political strike’ doing rounds

Talks of a ‘political surgical strike’ in Rajasthan are making rounds with political defections in the spotlight. In a hush-hush meeting held in Delhi, several opposition leaders, including MPs, reportedly discussed future moves, with many agreeing that it may involve joining the ruling BJP. Names of former ministers and prominent leaders are being whispered in political circles, with some already believed to be ‘in transit’. Insiders claim it isn’t mere gossip. “It’s not if, it’s when,” said a source privy to the developments. Observers suggest a wave of defections could follow. As always, denials are flowing in, but silence of key leaders is adding fuel to the fire.

Protests in Bikaner ahead of PM visit

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bikaner on May22, state politics seems to be heating up. On Saturday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma landed in Bikaner to review arrangements, but got a fiery welcome. Waving placards and shouting slogans, Congress workers accused the BJP of insulting the tricolour and the Armed Forces. The protest follows the controversy where BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya was caught on camera wiping sweat with the national flag during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur. Bhajanlal’s convoy seems to attract chaos. From bulls and mystery vehicles barging in, to SPs being punished after recent lapses, the CM’s security record is anything but routine.

Hamuman Beniwal looks to revive lost ground

Hanuman Beniwal is back in the spotlight; he’s threatened a massive rally in Jaipur on May 25 if the SI recruitment exam isn’t cancelled. But here’s the twist: the government might make a crucial decision on this issue on May 20. And to top it off, the Rajasthan High Court will deliver a key verdict on May 26. Insiders say Beniwal is using this row to revive the flagging fortunes of his Rashtriya Loktantrik Party which has been slipping lately. Beniwal fought the Lok Sabha polls alongside Congress, but key leaders defecting to Congress dealt his party a big blow. Rumours say he is getting secret backing from BJP to pressure CM Bhajanlal Sharma ahead of the cabinet reshuffle.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com